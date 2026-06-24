NAWEC SEEKS D661M GOV’T SUPPORT TO SECURE EMERGENCY POWER FROM SENEGAL

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By Tabora Bojang

As hopes are returning for the full restoration of electricity supply to most part of the country after weeks of power outages, another twist has emerged in the saga with the National Water and Electricity Company (Nawec) reportedly soliciting government support to purchase emergence power from Senegalese electricity company Senelec.

A leaked letter going viral online purportedly from Nawec, addressed to the Minister of Energy, is seeking government approval and financial support to engage Senelec to supply Gambia with up to 70 megawatt on an emergency basis.

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Justification

In the letter, Nawec explained that “this intervention is critical to maintaining system stability” as “prolonged outages are disrupting water supply operations and increasing public frustration, posing potential national security risks.”

It also warned that the ongoing heavy load shedding at the level of its substations and feeders, to ensure balanced rotation, is having “serious wear and tear” on its transmission and distribution equipment.

It further explained that the “significant electricity supply deficit” is driven by reduced regional imports and limited domestic generation with the country’s peak demand standing at approximately 110 MW, while overall availability stands at 67MW, resulting in a significant shortfall during peak periods, which has led to sustained and intensified load shedding.

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“To mitigate this situation, Senelec has proposed a short-term emergency arrangement to supply up to 70 MW of power, dispatched for approximately 6 hours daily during peak periods over a period of up to 50 days, equivalent to approximately 21 GWh of energy. This facility will be utilised strictly during peak demand periods and only as and when required, serving as a stopgap and contingency measure,” Nawec stated in the letter.

It said this facility is expected to be temporary, with supply improvements anticipated from Senelec and Guinea’s electricity company EDG in the coming weeks.

Financial costs

According to the letter, the estimated total cost of this proposed arrangement with Senelec is D661.8 million.

Nawec estimated that the arrangement is expected to generate D306.8 revenue while causing a net incremental loss of D354.9 million with a marginal loss per day of D7.10 million.

The Standard contacted the Ministry of Energy where a senior official declined to confirm or clarify the authenticity of the letter from Nawec, and whether it has been received at the ministry. However the official referred us to find out from Nawec.

The Standard then called up Nawec MD Gallo Saidy who did not pick our calls or respond to our text seeking clarifications on the purported letter.

However up to press time yesterday, there has been no official denial of the existence or authenticity of the letter.