The killings we cannot ignore: Government must act now

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The recent string of murders and violent killings across The Gambia is not merely a law-and-order problem — it is a national emergency that threatens public confidence, undermines economic recovery, and corrodes the social fabric that holds our communities together. If the state hesitates or offers only ritual expressions of sorrow, it sends the wrong message: that lives and safety are negotiable.

Every death is a failure of protection. Families grieving lost sons, daughters, neighbours and breadwinners deserve more than condolences; they need clear, decisive action from institutions charged with keeping citizens safe. That action must be immediate, visible and sustained.

First, the security response must be strengthened and made transparent. Police must visibly increase patrols in affected neighborhoods, promptly investigate every homicide, and report progress publicly. Impunity grows in secrecy; timely, transparent communication — including regular briefings and case updates — restores trust and encourages witnesses to come forward. Forensic capacity, crime scene management and evidence-handling must be upgraded: botched investigations hand criminals a cover of invisibility.

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Second, the Justice Ministry and prosecution service must ensure that arrests lead to fair, timely trials. Slow, opaque judicial processes amplify public frustration and fuel vigilantism. The government should prioritise homicide dockets, allocate resources for effective prosecutions, and support victim-witness protection where necessary. Deterrence depends not just on catching perpetrators but on ensuring they face consequences.

Third, root causes demand attention. Many murders arise from a toxic mix of youth unemployment, substance abuse, domestic disputes, and unresolved communal tensions. Ministries of Youth, Health and Social Welfare, and Interior must coordinate rapid interventions: expand youth employment and apprenticeship schemes, scale mental-health and addiction services, and fund community conflict-resolution programs. Prevention saves lives and is far more cost-effective than a permanent policing presence.

Fourth, community policing and civic engagement must be central. Police cannot reclaim safety alone. Local leaders, religious authorities, civil-society groups and media have roles in rebuilding social cohesion and encouraging reporting. The state should fast-track community-policing initiatives that give neighbourhoods a stake in their security and create accessible channels for tip-offs without fear of reprisal.

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Fifth, data and analysis must guide policy. The government should immediately publish a national violent-crime dashboard: where killings are occurring, victim profiles, arrest and conviction rates, and timelines for actions taken. Evidence-driven responses identify hotspots, reveal patterns and allow targeted deployment of scarce resources.

Finally, leadership matters. The presidency and cabinet must move beyond rhetorical concern to concrete commitments: a time-bound national action plan against violent crime, a dedicated budget, and regular public accountability checkpoints. Empty promises breed cynicism; a visible chain of responsibility — naming officials and deadlines — fosters accountability.

The cost of inaction is high. Businesses consider security when investing. Tourists and Gambians abroad notice headlines. Most damagingly, ordinary people begin to recalibrate daily life around fear: curfews, reduced economic activity, and fractured communities. Restoring safety is therefore not only a moral imperative but an economic and political necessity.

The state exists to protect its citizens. That duty is not conditional. The Gambian government must act now to halt this wave of killings: strengthen policing, speed justice, tackle root causes, partner with communities, publish data and show decisive leadership. Lives depend on it — and the nation’s future does too.