Price of fertiliser remains at D1,100 per bag

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By Olimatou Coker

The Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Food Security has announced that the price of fertilizer for the 2026 farming season will remain at D1,100 per bag,’despite rising global costs caused by ongoing tensions and supply chain disruptions in the Gulf region’.

The announcement was made yesterday during a press conference hosted by Agriculture minister Demba Sabally .

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According to the minister, the government has taken decisive measures to shield Gambian farmers from the impact of increasing international fertiliser prices and ongoing supply chain disruptions through a substantial subsidy programme worth over one billion dalasis.

“Despite the ongoing turbulence and uncertainty in the Gulf, disrupting global supply chains and increasing the cost of agricultural inputs worldwide, the government remains committed to supporting Gambian farmers by maintaining the fertiliser price at D1,100 per bag for this year’s rainy season,” Minister Sabally stated.

He disclosed that a total of 17,085 metric tonnes of NPK 15:15:15 fertiliser and 4,000 metric tonnes of NPK 6:20:10 fertiliser have already been received, while the remaining allocation of 46 percent Urea fertiliser is expected to arrive shortly to ensure timely availability across the country.

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In what he described as a landmark intervention, the minister announced that the government will distribute 10,000 metric tonnes of organic fertiliser free of charge to farmers.

He said the subsidised fertiliser bags will also be made available through Seccos and authorised private dealers nationwide.

Sabally further explained that, to ensure equitable distribution, no farmer will be allowed to purchase more than 25 bags of fertiliser. He also warned against the illegal export of fertiliser across national borders.

“Security agencies, governors, chiefs and farmer unions are hereby urged to stop any fertiliser being transported across the border. This measure is intended to ensure that subsidised fertiliser benefits Gambian farmers,” he said.

Additionally, the government will distribute 200,000 bags of organic fertiliser free of charge and provide various agricultural inputs to support food production across the country. These include: 461 metric tonnes of rice seed; 260 metric tonnes of maize seed; 56 metric tonnes of groundnut seed; 4 metric tonnes of cowpea seed; and 4 metric tonnes of findi seed.

The minister also revealed that 46,000 bags of fertiliser procured under government projects will be distributed to farmers at no cost.

According to Minister Sabally, these interventions are expected to support farming activities on approximately 20,082 hectares of land nationwide, benefiting around 1,500 communities across The Gambia.

He reaffirmed the government’s unwavering commitment to enhancing agricultural productivity, improving food security, and supporting farmers through targeted interventions and subsidies.