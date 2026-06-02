2 armed robbers sent to jail for 10 years 

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By Arret Jatta

The Banjul High Court has sentenced two men, Lamin Sandeng and Ebrima Jallow, to ten years imprisonment for robbery.

They were tried for conspiracy to commit a felony and robbery after attacking and robbing Ebou Njie of cash, mobile phones and personal documents.

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According to the prosecution, the incident resulted in the complainant losing D5,040 in cash, two mobile phones, an identity card, and a voter’s card. The state called six witnesses and tendered several exhibits, including one of the stolen phones and a knife allegedly used during the commission of the offence.

After evaluating the evidence, Justice Sidi K Jobarteh said the prosecution had proved its case beyond reasonable and consequently convicted both accused persons on the two counts.

On the charge of conspiracy to commit a felony, the court sentenced each to four years imprisonment. For the offence of robbery, the court imposed a 10-year prison term on each of them. The sentences are to run concurrently.

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In passing the sentence, the judge noted the seriousness of robbery offences, particularly where violence or threats of violence are involved. He stressed the need for courts to deter criminal conduct and maintain public confidence in the justice system.

However, the court also considered the ages of the convicts and their potential for rehabilitation. Justice Jobarteh observed that sentencing should not only punish offenders but also provide an opportunity for reform and reintegration into society.

The sentences are backdated to 7th October, 2022, when the convicts were first remanded in custody.