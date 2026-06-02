A 32-year-old worker found hanged in his room in Ziguinchor

- Advertisement -

The Castor neighbourhood of Ziguinchor is in shock after the discovery of the lifeless body of a 32-year-old man in his room at his family home. Behind this tragedy, which has devastated his loved ones, lies the story of a worker well-liked by his family, who had been struggling with mental health issues for several years. According to information reported by the daily newspaper L’Observateur, an investigation has been opened to determine the precise circumstances of this tragedy.

The man, Mamadou Lamine Mansaly, was a labourer and was found dead in his room by his mother.

According to the account gathered by L’Observateur from the family, nothing seemed to foreshadow such a tragedy. His sister, F Mansaly, explained that she had spoken with him that morning when he woke up around 10am before going back to his room.

- Advertisement -

As usual, a family member was supposed to bring him breakfast. But when the child responsible for this task arrived at the door, his calls went unanswered. Intrigued by this unusual silence, Mamadou’s mother approached the room and opened the door. The scene that greeted her was unbearable.

According to L’Observateur, Mansaly was found hanging from a rope attached to the ceiling of the room. His body was still swinging when his mother discovered the scene.

Alerted, firefighters quickly arrived at the scene to carry out the usual procedures before transporting the body to the morgue at the Ziguinchor Peace Hospital.

- Advertisement -

Beyond the emotion stirred by this death, testimonies gathered from relatives describe a man appreciated for his courage and work ethic. His sister emphasised that he had greatly contributed to the family’s efforts, particularly in the construction of their house.

“Mamadou Lamine Mansaly was a hardworking and courageous young man. He helped our family a lot in building our house,” she said.

According to L’Observateur, the deceased had been going through a difficult period psychologically for some time. The family indicated that he suffered from disorders requiring specialised care. Psychological support and medical monitoring had been put in place to help him overcome his difficulties.

He was receiving treatment at a psychiatric facility in Ziguinchor. According to his family, his illness had recently worsened despite the treatment he was receiving.

However, no particular tensions were reported by those close to him, either professionally or personally. Investigators will now have to determine the exact circumstances that led to this tragedy.

A police investigation has been opened to establish all the elements surrounding this death, which has deeply saddened the residents of the Castor neighbourhood.

Dakaractu