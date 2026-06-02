Firebrand MP Guy Marius Sagna invokes parliamentary immunity

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MP Guy Marius Sagna has publicly announced that he has refused to appear before the Gendarmerie’s Investigative Bureau, scheduled for yesterday, Monday at 10am, regarding a matter concerning him.

In a statement, the Pastef representative clarified that he had informed the gendarmerie of the reasons for his refusal, which he also documented in a four-page statement submitted to the relevant authorities.

The MP said his refusal reflected neither a lack of respect for the men and women of the gendarmerie, nor a distrust of the Senegalese justice system. He affirmed his desire to “refuse and prevent the gendarmerie and the judiciary from being implicated in an undertaking that will discredit them”.

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To justify his position, the MP cited three legal texts: the Constitution of Senegal, the Rules of Procedure of the National Assembly, and the Rules of Procedure of the Ecowas Parliament, of which he is also a member. According to him, the summons violated all three of these legal instruments simultaneously. He said he hoped that the document sent to the gendarmerie “will convince them of the mistake they made” in summoning him.

Dakaractu