Abdou Mbow appointed to head the APR coordination

- Advertisement -

Leaders and activists of the Alliance for the Republic (APR) in Thiès have chosen Abdou Mbow to lead the party’s coordination in the city.

Meeting this Sunday, they unanimously appointed him as the APR coordinator for Thiès. According to those present, this choice is based on the MP’s leadership qualities, his ability to engage in dialogue, and his unwavering commitment to the party’s success.

His colleagues believe he has the right profile to fulfill this role and strengthen the APR’s momentum in Thiès. This appointment, they believe, reflects the confidence they place in him to unite the party’s various factions and lead political activities in the city.