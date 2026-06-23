Unions threaten protest over new labour laws

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As business starts to review the new Labour and Social Security laws the major labour unions, has denounced several provisions in the law that they deemed unfavorable to workers, and are threatening a general strike as early as next month.

Members of Parliament in the 15th Legislature were scheduled to vote yesterday on two bills that the government presents as major reforms intended to modernise labour relations and the social protection system.

However, several points in these texts are already fueling concerns in the labour sector. Among the provisions that will be closely scrutinised by the deputies is the one concerning fixed-term contracts (CDDs).

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According to the unions, the reform plans to extend the duration of fixed-term contracts from two to four years, with the possibility of three renewals. If this provision is maintained, an employee could remain on a precarious contract for twelve years before being eligible for a permanent contract (CDI). The major labour unions consider this a threat to social gains. On the eve of this potentially decisive parliamentary session, labor unions are raising their voices.

The Trade Union Front for the Defence of Labor (FSDT), which brings together several major unions, spoke out on Saturday to denounce the authorities’ approach to the process of adopting the new Labor and Social Security Codes.

Speaking to the press on Saturday, June 20, 2026, union leaders accused the government of having initiated the examination of the draft bills in the National Assembly without “sincere, transparent, and inclusive” consultation with social partners, in violation, they argue, of the commitments made within the framework of the National Pact for Social Stability.

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Pulse Senegal