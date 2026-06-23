Thiès man gets 2 months for attempted theft

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According to the evidence presented at the hearing, a defendant A Djiba is accused of breaking into B Diagne’s home around 6:00 a.m. with the intention of stealing his Jakarta motorcycle. The case file states that he was caught by the owner while attempting to move the bike.

The plaintiff explained that they discovered the individual at the scene before he fled. A chase ensued, leading to his arrest and subsequent handover to the police. Placed in pretrial detention, Djiba appeared before the court on Monday where he admitted to the charges against him, while attempting to explain his actions. He stated that he was intoxicated at the time of the incident and that he had gone to the wrong address. According to his statement, he was trying to go to a friend’s house named S Sagna to give him a phone.

The public prosecutor, however, determined that the elements constituting attempted theft were present and requested the application of the law.

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After deliberation, the court found the defendant guilty of attempted theft and sentenced him to two months’ imprisonment.

Seneweb