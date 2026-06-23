Man accused of 22 million FCFA fraud dressed like woman to escape police 

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The events took place in Tivaouane Peulh, a suburb of Dakar.

Thinking he could evade the Guédiawaye police, S. Sow attempted a rather surprising stunt. Wanted for several weeks in a fraud case involving several plots of land sold for 22 million CFA francs, the suspected swindler disguised himself as a woman and hid in a room in his home. This ruse didn’t fool the investigators’ keen instincts and his escape plan ended in dramatic circumstances.

After several investigations, members of the Research Brigade finally located him at his home in the Apix housing complex in Tivaouane Peulh. Dispatched to the scene to arrest him, the police were met by his wife, who assured them that her husband was not home. But the detectives, convinced that the fugitive was still on the premises, didn’t give any credence to this statement. While inspecting the various rooms of the house, their attention was drawn to a closed bedroom. When the door was opened, they were completely surprised: the wanted suspect was there, hidden under a woman’s camisole, hoping to evade the police.

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Immediately unmasked, S Sow was taken to the Guédiawaye police station where the numerous complaints filed against him awaited him. Following his detention, he was brought before the prosecutor at the Pikine-Guédiawaye court last Friday on charges of fraud and will now have to answer to the justice system.

Pulse Senegal