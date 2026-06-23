Guy Marius Sagna calls for an end to violence between Africans after matches

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MP Guy Marius Sagna calls for solidarity among Africans following their national teams’ defeats at the 2026 World Cup. In a post on his social media accounts, he denounces hostile behaviour and pleads for unity in the face of the continent’s shared challenges.

In a post shared on his social media, the elected official condemned what he considers hostile behaviour towards other Africans following sporting results. According to him, verbal or physical violence directed against African citizens contributes neither to improving the performance of national teams nor to resolving the difficulties facing the continent’s countries.

Sagna believes that the successes achieved by Africans, whether in sports, health, education, agriculture, or research, should be seen as advancements benefitting the entire continent.

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To illustrate his point, the parliamentarian quoted a reflection attributed to Ethiopians, highlighting the importance of unity in the face of common challenges. He also referred to Ethiopia’s history and its resistance to the Italian armies as an example of cohesion and the preservation of national sovereignty.

Senenews