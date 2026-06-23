OPPOSITION AGREES ONCANDIDATE-LED MODEL

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By Tabora Bojang

The ongoing opposition talks to select a single candidate have entered the crucial stages with the Taskforce Mediation Committee, the body overseeing the coalition building talks announcing it has reached consensus to establish the coalition as a candidate-led model at its latest strategic session on Saturday 20 June.

According to the committee, 7 registered opposition political parties and 10 political movements participated in these session chaired by the Unite Movement for Change. It stated that following the agreement on a candidate-led model, the participating parties signed the coalition’s terms of reference, confidentiality code and the code of conduct.

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However, The Standard understands that the parties differed in their positions on the flag bearer model as some wanted a candidate led while others wanted a party led coalition. A source told The Standard that those opted for candidate-led model are in the majority.

Another source, however said most of the movements and parties that opposed a party-led coalition on the assumption that the coalition is going to implement only the programme of the party that get selected, are now “shifting their positions” after been assured that the party that get selected is going to work on a coalition agenda instead.