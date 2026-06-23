Man gets life for attacking wife with cutlass

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By Arret Jatta

The High Court in Banjul yesterday sentenced one Yugo Sowe to life imprisonment after convicting him on five charges arising from a violent cutlass attack on his former wife, Amie Sowe, in Brikama Jalambang.

Justice Ebrima Jaiteh delivered the judgment finding Sowe guilty of attempted murder, grievous harm, acts intended to cause grievous harm, wounding and domestic violence. The court held that the prosecution had proved all the charges beyond reasonable doubt.

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According to the judgment, the attack occurred on 16 November 2023 after disputes between the couple over land and property. The court heard that Sowe had repeatedly threatened to kill the victim before attacking her while she was sleeping. Their 13-year-old son, Abdoulie Sowe, testified that he witnessed his father repeatedly striking his mother with a cutlass and preventing the children from coming to her aid.

Medical evidence presented in court showed that Amie Sowe suffered fractures to both legs, multiple deep cuts, tendon and nerve injuries and underwent several surgeries. She spent about two months in hospital and remains wheelchair-bound.

In sentencing, Justice Jaiteh described the case as one of the most serious instances of domestic violence to come before his court. He cited the premeditated nature of the attack, the use of a cutlass, the permanent disability suffered by the victim and the trauma inflicted on the couple’s children.

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Besides the life sentence imposed for acts intended to cause grievous harm, Sowe received seven years each for attempted murder and grievous harm, three years for wounding and two years for domestic violence. The judge ordered that all sentences run concurrently, meaning Sowe will serve life imprisonment.