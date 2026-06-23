Health minister defends increment in service charges 

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By Arret Jatta

Health Minister Dr Ahmadou Lamin Samateh has defended recent increases in health service charges, insisting that healthcare delivery in The Gambia remains heavily subsidised and affordable compared to many countries in the region.

Speaking during the recent Mansa Kunda Ministerial Town Hall on Friday, Samateh said government continues to bear the greater part of healthcare costs despite limited resources.

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According to him, the recent adjustments in fees are still far below the actual cost of providing medical services, noting that expenses incurred during surgical procedures, including drugs, antibiotics, anaesthetic medicines and fluids, are much higher than what patients pay.

“The increments that you have seen are still highly subsidised. They are not close to the cost value,” he said.

Samateh said many patients from neighbouring countries seek treatment in The Gambia because services are comparatively cheaper. He cited his experiences in Nigeria and Ghana, where patients are often required to purchase virtually all medical supplies, including syringes, cotton wool, drips and medications, before treatment begins.

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He said the government is determined to avoid such a situation and continues to prioritise the welfare of ordinary Gambians.

The minister acknowledged periodic shortages of medicines and medical supplies in public health facilities, attributing some delays to challenges associated with importing medical products and disruptions in international shipments.

He disclosed that President Adama Barrow has established a special Cabinet subcommittee to support the Ministry of Health and help ensure that shortages of medicines and other medical products become “a thing of the past”.

Samateh said despite the challenges, government remains committed to maintaining accessible and affordable healthcare for Gambians.