Battered man dumped in Brikama forest was attacked in car

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By Olimatou Coker

The severely beaten 39-year old man identified as Abdou Sowe, from Senegal, who was discovered in the Nyambai Forest last Friday, is believed to have been attacked in a vehicle he was travelling on, police sources told The Standard.

Speaking to The Standard police Communications Unit official ASP Mariama Fatty, said the victim claimed he had travelled from Banjul to Tabokoto to purchase an iPhone 16 Pro Max which he had in addition to D3000 in cash when he was attacked in a seven-seater commercial vehicle heading back to Banjul.

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The police quoted the victim as saying that he found three men in the vehicle in addition to the driver. “While the vehicle was in motion, Sowe alleged that the man sitting beside him suddenly restrained him, covering his mouth and nose. He said he quickly lost consciousness and could not remember anything that happened afterwards until he found himself at the forest.

The victim’s bag was found a few metres away from where he was found completely empty.

Police said they suspect that he may have been robbed in the car and dumped in the forest where he was found half conscious and in severe pain from apparent heavy beatings. He was then taken to the hospital until he fully regained consciousness, after which he was able to make a statement. He has now been discharged from hospital.

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According to ASP Fatty, the victim does not know the driver, neither could he identify the vehicle’s registration number, colour, or any other features that can identity it from other vehicles.

“At this stage, we are yet to determine whether the suspects specifically targeted Sowe because of the phone he had purchased or for another reason. The police will continue to investigate the matter,” Fatty said.