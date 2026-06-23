Why Ousainu Darboe should lead any opposition coalition in The Gambia

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By Yankuba Sisawo

As The Gambia approaches the crucial presidential election of 5 December 2026, opposition parties are engaged in discussions about coalition-building and the best strategy to bring political change. The central question is not merely whether a coalition should be formed, but who is best positioned to lead it.

In my view, the answer is clear: any serious opposition coalition must be led by Ousainu Darboe and the United Democratic Party (UDP).

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Leadership must reflect political reality

Coalitions are built on political strength, electoral credibility, and organisational capacity. Across democratic systems, successful coalitions are usually anchored by the largest and most established party within the alliance. The reason is simple: the party with the broadest support base is generally best positioned to mobilize voters, campaign nationwide, and provide the foundation necessary for electoral victory.

The UDP is not a newly created political vehicle that appears only during election season. It is one of The Gambia’s longest-serving opposition parties, having existed since 1996. Over nearly three decades, it has built structures throughout the country, won parliamentary seats, elected mayors, and secured councilorships. Whether one supports the UDP or not, its organisational strength and national presence are undeniable.

By contrast, some of the parties seeking to influence coalition negotiations have limited electoral records, no parliamentary representation, no mayors, no councillors, or are still struggling to establish a nationwide political footprint. Every political party has a right to participate in national debate, but leadership of a coalition should be based on demonstrated public support rather than political ambition alone.

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Electoral strength matters

The purpose of a coalition is not simply to unite politicians; it is to unite voters behind a credible alternative government.

A coalition cannot succeed if it ignores electoral realities. The party that brings the largest support base, the strongest grassroots network, and the most experienced campaign machinery naturally becomes the foundation upon which the coalition is built.

If smaller parties insist that the largest opposition party must surrender leadership despite its proven support, they risk weakening the very coalition they claim to support. Coalition-building requires compromise from all sides, but compromise should not mean disregarding political realities on the ground.

The question Gambians should ask is straightforward: which opposition leader has demonstrated the ability to mobilise support across the country over many years? The answer is Ousainu Darboe.

Experience during a critical national moment

The Gambia faces serious challenges. Citizens continue to express concerns about corruption, the rising cost of living, youth unemployment, governance standards, and public accountability. Addressing these issues requires experienced leadership capable of navigating both political transition and institutional reform.

Ousainu Darboe brings decades of political experience, legal expertise, and democratic activism. He has remained a central figure in Gambian politics through periods of immense national difficulty and political transformation.

Supporters view him as a leader who has consistently advocated constitutionalism, rule of law, democratic governance, and respect for institutions. At a time when many Gambians are calling for stronger institutions rather than stronger personalities, this experience becomes particularly valuable.

The importance of a transitional presidency

One of the strongest arguments in favour of Darboe’s leadership is his stated commitment to serving only one term.

For many Gambians, this changes the nature of the discussion entirely. The objective is not simply to replace one administration with another. The objective is to rescue democratic governance, strengthen institutions, fight corruption, and create conditions for future generations of leaders to emerge.

A one-term presidency offers the possibility of a genuine transitional government focused on reform rather than political entrenchment. Such an arrangement could prioritise institutional strengthening, constitutional reforms, accountability measures, and preparations for a more competitive and stable democratic future.

This approach may help reassure Gambians who are concerned about the concentration of power and who desire a leadership model centered on national renewal.

Coalition building requires humility

No political party can defeat a well-resourced incumbent government through division. Opposition unity remains important. However, unity cannot be built on the unrealistic expectation that the largest opposition party should simply abandon its leadership position in favour of parties with significantly smaller electoral footprints.

A successful coalition requires mutual respect. Smaller parties bring valuable ideas, expertise, regional influence, and political talent. They deserve meaningful roles within any coalition arrangement. But meaningful participation is different from insisting on leading a coalition without possessing the broadest public support.

The most practical and democratic approach is for all opposition forces to rally behind the candidate and party with the strongest nationwide political foundation while negotiating a shared reform agenda that benefits all Gambians.

A defining choice for The Gambia

The 2026 election is bigger than any individual politician or political party. It is about the future direction of The Gambia, and the kind of governance system citizens want to leave for future generations.

Those who believe change is necessary must carefully consider which leadership arrangement offers the greatest chance of success. In my view, the strongest path forward is an opposition coalition led by Ousainu Darboe and the UDP, supported by other opposition parties committed to democratic reform, accountability, and national development.

History often presents nations with defining moments. The Gambia may be approaching one now. The challenge for the opposition is to place national interest above personal ambition and unite around the leadership most capable of delivering effective change.

If the goal is victory, credibility, and a peaceful democratic transition, then the strongest foundation for an opposition coalition remains Ousainu Darboe and the United Democratic Party.