Senegal nominates Diop as candidate for Ecowas president

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The Senegalese government has nominated Birame Diop, a retired air force general and the country’s current Minister of the Armed Forces as its candidate for the position of Ecowas President.

Diop’s nomination is contained in a statement issued by Senegal’s Ministry of African Integration, Foreign Affairs and Senegalese Abroad on Monday.

It explained that Senegal’s president, Bassirou Faye, named Diop for the presidency of the Commission ahead of the Summit of Ecowas Heads of State and Government, scheduled for July, for approval.

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“Should he be confirmed at the July 2026 Summit, he would bring to the office a rare blend of operational credibility, diplomatic temperament and institutional vision — an asset to the community and its member states.

“This candidature reflects Senegal’s desire to place at the disposal of our sub-regional community a figure of great merit, recognised for his leadership, his integrity, his command experience, and his profound knowledge of issues of peace, security, governance and regional integration.

“General Birame Diop possesses a remarkable record of service to Senegal, to Africa, and to the international community. He has previously held, inter alia, the posts of Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Chief of the President of the Republic’s Military Staff, and Chief of Staff of the Air Force,” it said.

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According to the statement, Senegal expresses its confidence in Diop’s capacity to serve the ideals and objectives of Ecowas with competence, impartiality and dedication, for the benefit of all the peoples of the region.

Diop, 65, a graduate of the Royal Air School in Marrakesh, Morocco, Air University, US, the École de Guerre in Paris, is currently pursuing academic work in diplomacy and international relations.

Nannews