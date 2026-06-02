VP to face NAMs over Jammeh’s assets report

- Advertisement -

‎By Tabora Bojang

Vice President Muhammed BS Jallow is set to face lawmakers later this month to provide the government’s response to the National Assembly’s special select committee report on assets of the former president, according to the newly approved agenda of the National Assembly sittings, set to start from 8 June to 1 July.

‎The report adopted by the National Assembly plenary in March 2026 exposes deep governance failures such as mishandling, unauthorised sales, and missing assets of the former president forfeited to the state. It recommends among others reprimanding Justice Minister Dawda Jallow, High Court judge Justice Sheriff Tabally as well as recommending investigation proceedings against former justice minister Abubacarr Tambadou.

- Advertisement -

‎The report has since been transmitted to the Office of the President, Attorney General and Minister of Justice, the Auditor General, and other relevant stakeholders for appropriate action.

‎According to the parliamentary agenda, the vice president will submit the government’s reply to the assembly on Tuesday, 30th June. The VP will provide details on the recommendations accepted or rejected by the government.

‎The VP will also furnish lawmakers on the government’s position in implementing the recommendations it accepted.