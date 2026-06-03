WOMEN’S RELAY TEAM SET FOR COMMONWEALTH GAMES 

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Following the withdrawal of Maimuna Jallow from this summer’s Commonwealth Games in Glascow, UK, the authorities have announced that sprinter Haddy Jarju has been called to the team, her first-ever call-up to represent The Gambia at a major athletics event.

Another big addition is the indefatigable Sirreh Sanneh, who joined the squad as a reserve athlete,and will also compete in the Women’s Long Jump. Above all, the relay team will be anchored by the likes of Gina Bass among others, as starters. With this blend of experienced and emerging talent, the women’s relay team will be aiming to make a strong impression against some of the Commonwealth’s best athletes.

The Commonwealth Games, runs from 23 July to 2 August, in Glasgow, Scotland in The UK.

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Full list-Women’s 4x100m Relay

Gina Mariam Bass Bittaye

Isatou Sey

Nyimasatou Jawneh

Haddy Jarju

Reserve / Long Jump

Sirreh Sanneh