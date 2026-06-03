Commentary: Scorpions set for another historic Afcon journey

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The draw for the much-anticipated Pamoja Africa Cup of Nations 2027 in East Africa, placed The Gambia among Africa’s rising football nations, as the Scorpions prepare for another defining chapter in their remarkable football journey.

Drawn alongside continental giants, The Black Stars of Ghana, The Elephants of Ivory Coast, and Somalia, The Scorpions face what many observers described as a difficult but exciting qualifying group.

For a nation that has proven its mettle despite being the smallest nation in main land Africa, there is growing confidence that the country is capable of once again proving doubters wrong.

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The Gambia’s recent exploits at the last two Africa Cup of Nations finals speak volumes about the transformation of football in the country.

Qualifying for consecutive Afcon tournaments without playing a single home qualifier remains one of the most remarkable achievements in modern African football. Forced to play “home” matches away from home due to stadium challenges, the Scorpions still managed to rise above adversity through discipline, resilience, and belief.

Their historic performances have earned the country enormous respect across the continent and beyond.

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Today, The Gambia is no longer viewed as a mere outsider.

The Scorpions are now regarded as a competitive and dangerous side capable of troubling even Africa’s traditional powerhouses.

One of the biggest boosts ahead of the qualifiers is news about the near completion and expected clearance of Independence Stadium for international football.

For years, Gambian fans have waited patiently for the return of competitive home football. The absence of a recognised home venue denied the national team the vital advantage of playing in front of its passionate supporters.

Now, with the stadium almost cleared for international matches, excitement is building nationwide.

The return of home matches could prove a major turning point in the Scorpions’ campaign.

The upcoming qualifiers are also expected to showcase a new and exciting generation of Gambian football talent currently making headlines across Europe.

Among the brightest stars is Yankuba Minteh, the electrifying young winger now with Brighton & Hove Albion F.C.

Widely regarded as one of the brightest young footballers in world football today, Minteh represents the future of Gambian football — fearless, fast, skillful, and ambitious.

His emergence, alongside a growing pool of Gambian professionals abroad, has further strengthened belief that the country can compete consistently at the highest African level.

There is no doubt the road to Pamoja 2027 will be challenging.

Ghana brings history and pedigree. Ivory Coast arrives as one of Africa’s football heavyweights, while Somalia continues to make gradual progress within the regional football landscape.

But The Gambia has built a reputation for thriving under pressure.

The Scorpions’ tactical discipline, unity, and fighting spirit have become their trademark. Any team underestimating them does so at its own risk.

Across the country, anticipation is already building ahead of the qualifiers.

Gambian football supporters, known for their unwavering loyalty and colorful atmosphere, cannot wait to welcome the national team back home and witness the next chapter of this inspiring football story.

The energy surrounding the team reflects a nation increasingly confident in its football identity.

The Afcon journey ahead will demand consistency, sacrifice, and courage.

But if recent history has shown anything, it is that this Gambian side fears nobody.

From playing without a home ground to becoming one of Africa’s most respected emerging football nations, the Scorpions continue to defy expectations.

Now, with a new generation of stars emerging and home football returning, one message echoes loudly across the nation.

The Gambia is ready.

Musa Sise,

General Secretary, AIPS Africa