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Ghana has announced its full 26-player squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. It’s the fifth time the country has qualified for the FIFA World Cup. Ghana’s best performance at the FIFA World Cup came in 2010. The Black Stars enjoyed a historic run to the quarter-finals in South Africa, where they were eliminated following a dramatic penalty shootout against Uruguay.

Head coach Carlos Queiroz announced the full squad earlier today. The captain of the team is Jordan Ayew. The 34-year-old Leicester City forward is also the all-time leader in caps for Ghana with 133. Another key player in the squad is defensive midfielder Thomas Partey. His style of play will have a big impact on the team during the World Cup. Other important players are Antoine Semenyo (Manchester City), Kamaldeen Sulemana (Atalanta BC), and Iñaki Williams (Athletic Club). Ghana is missing Mohammed Kudus. The midfielder is normally an important part of the squad, but is injured and has not recovered in time to be included. Also, Alexander Djiku got injured and was left out of the squad.

heivy.com