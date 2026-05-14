Man convicted for stealing vehicle 

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By Fatou Gassama

One Mbye Mbenga yesterday pleaded guilty to stealing a motor car valued at D130,000 in Jabang. He appeared before Magistrate Mam Samba Jallow of the Burusbi court who fined him D200,000, in default to serve two years and two months in jail. The court further ordered him to pay a compensation of D100,000 to the victim, Mbye Touray, the owner of the vehicle.

In his plea for mitigation, the accused begged the court to temper justice with mercy and allow him to pay the money by installment.