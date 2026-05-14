EU, Gambia reaffirm partnership at Europe Day celebration

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By Arret Jatta

The European Union and The Gambia on Tuesday reaffirmed their strong partnership and shared commitment to democracy, peace, development and human rights during the 2026 Europe Day celebration held at Ocean Bay Hotel on Tuesday.

Immaculada Roca i Cortés, the EU ambassador, said Europe Day commemorates the “Schuman” Declaration of 1950, which laid the foundation for what later became the European Union, evolving into a union of 27 member states built on peace, democracy, rule of law and cooperation.

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The ambassador added that the world is facing growing instability, conflicts and economic pressures, stressing that the principles upon which the EU was founded remain more relevant than ever.

She praised The Gambia for her role in promoting multilateralism, democracy and human rights, particularly its leadership on international justice for the Rohingya people and transitional justice efforts at home.

The ambassador highlighted several EU-supported initiatives in The Gambia, including the Youth Empowerment Project aimed at creating jobs for youths and women, climate-smart agriculture programmes, investments in education and energy, and water supply projects in the Greater Banjul Area.

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In response, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Relations Sering Modou Njie, described the EU as one of The Gambia’s most reliable partners.

He said the relationship between The Gambia and the EU has evolved beyond a donor-recipient arrangement into a strategic partnership based on shared values, mutual respect and common goals.

The minister commended the EU’s continuous support in governance, education, infrastructure, energy, migration, trade and youth empowerment, noting that the cooperation continues to positively impact the lives of Gambians across the country.

The event, attended by ministers, diplomats, members of the National Assembly, civil society representatives, development partners and other high-profile dignitaries, also featured cultural entertainment and presentations highlighting EU-supported initiatives in The Gambia.