UK FC wins Sinchu Baliya Super Cup in penalty drama

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UK FC were crowned champions of the Sinchu Baliya Super Cup on Saturday after a tense penalty shootout win over bitter rivals Takers FC.

The match, sponsored by the Unite Movement for Change (UMC) of Talib Ahmed Bensouda, ended 5-4 on penalties following a hard-fought contest.

The victory earned UK FC the giant trophy along with a D5,000 cash prize, while runners-up Takers FC went home with D4,000 as consolation.

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However in a bid to outdo the UMC, the ruling National People’s Party (NPP) pledged to sponsor the entire Nawettan tournament in the zone this year.

To show its seriousness with that promise, the party handed the organising committee a cash prize of D20,000, signalling strong political backing for local sports development. With both UMC and NPP now investing in their activities, the Sinchu Baliya Sports Committee is laughing all the way to the bank, promising to stage an even bigger and groovier championship next time round.