TEAM-KABA ENDORSES MUSA JAMMEH

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Kemo Ceesay to state position today

After much negotiations between two members of the group the outgoing executive of the Gambia Footfall Federation, led by President Lamin Kaba Bajo yesterday officially endorsed Musa Jammeh as its candidate for the August elective congress. The other aspirant from the team, Kemo Ceesay is expected to make his position today. His campaign said it will issue a statement on the next plan of action.

Mr Jammeh, a senior military officer is the head of security at the GFF and CEO of First Division side Falcons FC. The outgoing executive has been trying to get him and Kemo, a former finance director, to agree among themselves for one to run, while the other takes the first vice president position.

However many observers have alleged that Team- Kaba have always wanted Mr Jammeh over Ceesay, a charge the team rejected. Mr Ceesay has always maintained his intention to run, a position he made clear to stakeholders since last year.