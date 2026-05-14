Embassy convenes town hall to raise awareness on gov’t’s diaspora strategy in US

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The Gambia Embassy in Washington DC and the Gambian community in New York recently organised a town hall meeting in The Bronx, to strengthen ties between it and the Gambian communities as well as raise awareness in regard to the government’s diaspora strategy, immigration and consular matters.

It also provided an avenue for a cross-cutting exchange of views on issues relating to their welfare and well-being given the current uneasy situation.

Ambassador and Permanent Representative of The Gambia to the United Nations, Lamin Dibba, who welcomed the Embassy’s delegation to New York, said the event enhances Gambian community members’ understanding of government strategies, policies and consular matters especially during these challenging times for the diaspora community.

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Deputising for Ambassador Momodou Lamin Bah, the Deputy Head of Mission (DHM), Gen (Retd) Yakuba A Drammeh, reminded the community that though they live far from home, their realities and contributions remained deeply connected to The Gambia.

He emphasised that Gambians abroad are not merely migrants seeking opportunities, but ambassadors of their country whose conduct, professionalism, and integrity shaped the image of The Gambia internationally. He therefore urged them to uphold high moral standards and to carry themselves in ways that would bring honour and respect to the nation.

Additionally, he advised Gambians to respect and comply with the laws and regulations of their host country, adding that responsible conduct and civic awareness were essential for continued opportunity and success.

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As part of the activities marking the event, Mr Saikou Ceesay, First Secretary, gave a presentation on the Government Diaspora Strategy and its relevance to the diaspora community. He indicated that establishment of the Diaspora Directorate driven by the fact that Government has seen the need to institutionalise diaspora affairs, and the recognition that the Gambian daspora has a greater space in influencing the country’s political, social, and economic development agenda.

Mr Ceesay urged the community to utilise the diaspora mentorship programme so that they contribute in the form of skills transfer, investment and remittances.

He urged the community to register on the diaspora portal (www.diaspora.gm) so they could contribute to the mentorship programme, which places Gambian diasporans in government institutions for short-term skills transfer.

He further explained that diaspora-targeted bonds launched in 2024 and the annual Diaspora Roundtable Conference (Stake in the Nation Forum) are designed to ensure consultative and technical engagement with the diaspora, and also highlighted how the Embassy is mobilising diaspora support for sustainable development through partnership in the health and educational sectors.

Mr Ceesay used the opportunity to call on the diaspora especially those with student and visitor visas not to overstay their visas and reminded them that the current visa pause on The Gambia by the United States Government is as a result of high visa overstay rate for student and visitor visas which stand at 38 percent and 13 percent respectively.

On the question on diaspora voting, Mr Ceesay stated that under the Migration and Sustainable Development of The Gambia (MSDG) consultations and engagements are ongoing between the government and all relevant stakeholders regarding diaspora voting.

Ousman Lowe, Consular Officer at the Embassy, gave a vivid explanation of the services provided by the consular section. He offered an in-depth overview of its primary functions, the documents issued, and the processes involved. Mr Lowe also took them through the new Consular ID Card and other immigration related issues of concern to them.

Bakary Camara, a community leader, who spoke on behalf of the community, thanked DCM Drammeh and delegation for coming to New York to have an interface with the Gambian community. He asserted that New York has a diverse composition of Gambians and that they would continue to be good Ambassadors of The Gambia.

Source: Embassy of the Republic of The Gambia in Washington DC