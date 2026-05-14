GID, IOM launches US$420,000 MIDAS expansion project at Banjul seaport, others

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By Siman Lowe

Gambia Immigration Department (GID) in partnership with the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) recently launched the Migration Information and Data Analysis System (MiDAS) Expansion Project, funded by the World Bank through the Tourism Diversification and Resilience Project, implemented by the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture at the GID headquarters in Banjul.

The project seeks to expand the installation of MIDAS to three designated border points-Banjul Seaport, Nyamanarr, and Kartong Border Post.

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The ceremony was graced by the Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Abdoulie Jobe, the UN Resident Coordinator Karl Frédérick Paul, the deputy Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Interior Lamin Jatta, IOM Officer-in-Charge Sibgha Ajaz; EU Programme Officer Elena Perego and other senior government officials.

‎In her welcoming remarks, deputy Director General Hulay Jallow-Cham, speaking on behalf of the Director General of Gambia Immigration Department, praised IOM and the World Bank for funding the MIDAS Expansion Project. She described the initiative as a significant achievement for the Government of The Gambia, particularly the GID. She underscored the project’s importance in ensuring the collection of accurate and timely migration data, as well as strengthening data analysis mechanisms.

‎UN Resident Coordinator, Karl Frédérick Paul, and IOM Officer-in-Charge, Ms. Sibgha Ajaz, both reiterated their commitment to supporting migration governance as a driver of national development. They reaffirmed the commitment of United Nations agencies, particularly IOM, to continue equipping the GID with information systems, knowledge, and capacity to enhance its operational readiness and effectiveness in migration governance.

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Deputy Permanent Secretary Lamin Jatta extended appreciation to IOM, World Bank, and the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture for the partnership. He highlighted the Ministry of Interior’s continued commitment to supporting the implementation of the project through policy direction and oversight guidance.

Officially launching the project, the Minister of Tourism and Culture Abdoulie Jobe, described the MIDAS Expansion Project as a milestone achievement for the Government of The Gambia and his Ministry in particular. He underscored the government’s commitment to facilitating seamless travel experiences through improved border management systems, enhanced tourism data collection, and strengthened inter-agency cooperation to support effective data analysis.

‎Minister Jobe commended the World Bank for funding the project while expressing confidence in IOM and the GID in advancing his Ministry’s vision of positioning destination Gambia as a tourism hub with efficient and convenient border services.

‎He further highlighted the project’s relevance in strengthening national security through timely, effective, and efficient data collection, noting that reliable data remains essential for government institutions and stakeholders, including the Gambia Tourism Board, in making informed decisions.‎

‎Upon completion, the MIDAS Expansion Project will equip the GID with cutting-edge information systems designed to strengthen institutional capacity and enhance mechanisms for the collection, analysis, and sharing of cross-border migration data across the three designated border points.