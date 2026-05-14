WAVE convenes follow-up dialogue with NAMs on OPCAT ratification

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By Sirrah Touray

Women’s Association for Women and Victims’ Empowerment (WAVE-Gambia) convened a follow up engagement with members of the National Assembly, National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and the Ministry of Justice on ratification of Optional Protocol to the Convention Against Torture, OPCAT and establishment of a National Preventive Mechanism NPM in The Gambia.

The dialogue comes as the country marches towards consolidating its democracy following the end of the Jammeh dictatorship in 2017. While the country ratified the UN Convention Against Torture in 2018 and enacted the Prevention and Prohibition of Torture Act in 2023, speakers stressed that ratifying OPCAT is the next logical step to shift from legal prohibition to practical prevention.

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Matilda Mendy, the deputy executive secretary at the NHRC noted that the ratification of OPCAT is necessary in reinforcing Gambia’s commitment to human rights protection as it mandates among others independent monitoring of detention facilities.

Madam Mendy stated that both the 2019 and the 2025 Human Rights Council’s Universal Periodic Review recommended for Gambia to ratify OPCAT. She reaffirmed the NHRC’s commitment to the process while calling on lawmakers to give their blessing to it.

Principal State Counsel at the Ministry of Justice Ella R Dougan, said OPCAT represents a shift in paradigm from responding to violations after they occur to preventing them before they arise.

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She described the National Assembly’s role as “central and indispensable” in shaping the legislative, oversight, and budgetary frameworks for an independent NPM.

Ms Dougan also recommended the establishment of a hybrid NPM model to be led by the NHRC.

Wuli East lawmaker Hon Suwaibou Touray described the engagement as “very timely” as the Committee on Human Rights prepares to tour detention centres across the country. “Prevention is the new word here. You don’t allow torture to happen and then you react, but how do you prevent it?”Hon Touray remarked.

Hon Touray thanked WAVE and its partners for organising the follow up engagement which he said will equip members in their legislative work on the protocol.

WAVE programmes cordinator Mariam J Ceesay, emphasised that OPCAT ratification would move The Gambia beyond legal prohibition towards practical and institutional prevention measures through independent monitoring of cases of torture.

The organisation noted growing national momentum and collaboration between the Ministry of Justice and NHRC, and called for solution-oriented dialogue towards the development of a clear action plan.

OPCAT establishes a system of regular, independent visits to all places of detention by a National Preventive Mechanism to identify risks early and strengthen accountability. Across Africa, a growing number of states have ratified OPCAT and adapted preventive mechanisms to their national contexts.

The Gambia signaled its intention to advance OPCAT ratification during the Universal Periodic Review. Monday’s engagement aimed to translate that intention into concrete and actionable outcomes.