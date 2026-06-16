FIOHTG, partners launch monitoring mission for GAVI-funded PIVUTAAL project

- Advertisement -

By Samsideen Ceesay,

Communication Officer, FIOHTG

Future In Our Hands The Gambia (FIOHTG), in partnership with Youth Action for Food self-Sufficiency and Education (YAFSE), has launched a week-long monitoring mission to assess the implementation of the GAVI-funded PIVUTAAL Project across communities in the Lower River Region (LRR) and Central River Region (CRR).

The mission is focused on evaluating key project interventions, including water reticulation systems, solar-powered installations, boreholes, water storage tanks, pavements, landscaping, and improvements in health facility standards, as well as school-level engagement.

- Advertisement -

The monitoring team—comprising FIOHTG officials, Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI) representatives, a board member, a GAVI strategic advisor, the project manager, TANGO, YAFSE, and technical staff—is actively engaging community leaders and beneficiaries. The team is reviewing project documentation, verifying progress, identifying implementation gaps, and documenting lessons to strengthen future interventions.

The exercise commenced with strategic engagements at the Regional Health Directorate in Mansakonko, where stakeholders reaffirmed the project’s core objective of increasing vaccine uptake and expanding immunization coverage.

FIOHTG Country Director Jainaba T Sarr underscored the organisation’s commitment to working closely with regional health authorities and communities to accelerate vaccination efforts.

- Advertisement -

FIOHTG Board Vice Chairperson Dr Saikou Gassama emphasized the organisation’s complementary role in supporting government-led immunisation initiatives. He stressed that strong partnerships and sustained community engagement are essential to achieving meaningful and lasting impact.

Other key stakeholders, including Resource Mobilization Manager Yankuba Manneh, Project Manager Dr Abdoukabirr Daffeh, and Strategic Advisor Dawda Sowe, reaffirmed their commitment to the effective delivery of the project.

As part of the mission, the delegation paid courtesy visits to the Governor of the Lower River Region, Seedy Lamin Bah, and the Governor of the Central River Region, Ousman Bah. Discussions centred on the project’s objectives, expected outcomes, and the importance of regional collaboration in driving success.

Further monitoring and stakeholder engagements are scheduled in Ballanghar, Buduck, Kataba Omar Ndow, and Jissadi across CRR North and South.

The GAVI-funded PIVUTAAL Project forms part of broader national efforts to improve equitable access to immunization services and strengthen community participation in advancing public health outcomes across The Gambia.