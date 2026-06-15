KAMASO WINS HEARTS AT GFF PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE

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The leader of Team Restore Confidence, Sadibou Kamaso, an aspirant for the presidency of Gambia Football Federation GFF, on Saturday faced the public to answer questions on his programme for Gambian football through a commission set up by the Sports Journalist Association of The Gambia. It was meant to be a debate between the aspirants,

designed to feature all four all four of them, but only Kamaso turned up.

The debate went on anyway, with Mr Kamaso taking time to discuss his vision on any and all topics raised at the event.

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His performance and mere presence won the hearts of many commentators who praised him and called him the best man for the job.” Since he is the one who respect the public and made himself available for scrutiny, he deserves it,” one commentator said.

Others admired his business acumen and direction, describing him as the one with the best tool for modern football administration.