Musa Jammeh explains absence from GFF presidential debate

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A statement published by Team Falconz, the campaign team of GFF presidential aspirant Musa Jammeh, has explained the reasons he did not participate in the “GFF Presidential Candidates’ Debate” organised by the Sports Journalists Association of The Gambia (SJAG) on Saturday.

Only aspirant Sadibou Kamaso came to the debate winning the hearts of many commentators who praised him for being the one willing and ready to face public scrutiny .

Three others, Mr Jammeh, Kemo Ceesay and Amadou Jaiteh who have expressed interest in running, did not turn up. However, one of them, Musa Jammeh has explained his reasons.

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According to Team Falconz, the reasons for Musa Jammer’s absence is rooted in principle and does not reflect an unwillingness to engage with the football community or subject our vision to public scrutiny. Falconz’ statement reads in full:

“We firmly believe that events of such significance during an electoral process must be coordinated through the appropriate structures of The Gambia Football Federation (GFF). This ensures transparency and equal treatment for all candidates. Our understanding is that the organisers did not formally consult the GFF or, the GFF Electoral Committee to include the event in the official electoral calendar. Consequently, the event lacked the procedural safeguards necessary to ensure a level playing field.

Furthermore, Team Falconz holds serious reservations regarding the neutrality of the event. It has become apparent that key individuals involved in the organisation and promotion of the debate are publicly perceived to be aligned with a specific candidate. Such circumstances inevitably compromise the impartiality and credibility of the platform.

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While we support open dialogue, these principles must be upheld within a framework free from bias. Participation in this instance would risk lending legitimacy to a process whose neutrality is in question.

Team Falconz remains committed to engaging stakeholders across the country through credible and transparent platforms. Our campaign is founded on integrity, fairness, and a genuine desire to advance Gambian football.

We thank our supporters and the wider football family for their continued confidence”.