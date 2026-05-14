United in humanity: GRCS commemorates World Red Cross, Red Crescent Day

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By Olimatou Coker

The Gambia Red Cross Society over the weekend celebrated World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day at its headquarters in Kanifing under the theme: “United In Humanity,” recognising the indispensable role of volunteers and staff at the forefront of humanitarian acts. As part of the celebration, GRCS launched a number of new ambulances to strategic locations within the West Coast Region, Banjul, and Kanifing Municipality to strengthen emergency response to Road Traffic Accidents (RTA). GRCS secretary general Ebou Faye-Njie, pointed out that humanity remains at the centre of GRCS operations since its inception in The Gambia for more than half a century with volunteers and staff continuing to provide lifesaving and life-changing support to vulnerable individuals and communities. “Whether responding to floods and fire incidents, supporting health campaigns, promoting first aid and road safety, assisting migrants, restoring family links, supporting climate resilience, or empowering communities through preparedness and resilience programmes, our mission remains clear: to alleviate human suffering wherever it is found,” SG Faye-Njie noted. “As we commemorate this Day, we also begin celebrating an extraordinary milestone for our National Society-60 years of humanitarian service in The Gambia. Since its establishment, GRCS has continued to evolve and strengthen its humanitarian response while remaining grounded in the principles of humanity, neutrality, impartiality, independence, voluntary service, unity, and universality,” he said.

Fabakary Kalleh, the president of GRCS, said the occasion celebrates the selfless service, courage, and dedication of thousands of red cross volunteers and staff who continue to deliver humanitarian assistance across communities from emergency response and first aid services to disaster preparedness, health promotion, climate action, migration support, restoring family links, and community resilience programmes.

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Mr Kalleh added that the newly deployed ambulances will be strategically positioned within the West Coast, Banjul, and KM to strengthen response to road traffic accidents and other emergencies. The initiative, he said, demonstrates GRCS’s continued commitment to saving lives and ensuring timely humanitarian assistance. He commended Gambia government, partners and donors for their continued collaboration and support. “To our volunteers and staff, we say thank you. Your commitment to serving humanity, often under challenging circumstances, reflects the true spirit of the Red Cross. The assistance you provide comes not only from duty, but from compassion and humanity deeply rooted in your hearts.”