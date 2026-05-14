Bloom Bank Africa Gambia and Africeller8 Empower Women Leaders Across Lower, Upper and Central River Regions

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Bloom Bank Africa Gambia Limited, in partnership with Africeller8, has advanced its commitment to inclusive economic development through a financial literacy and business development training programme for women leaders across The Gambia.

The training sessions were held in Mansa Konko, Kuntaur and Basse, bringing together members of the National Federation of Gambian Women’s Associations from the respective regions.

The initiative was designed to equip women leaders with the knowledge, tools and practical business skills required to build stronger enterprises, improve financial decision-making and contribute meaningfully to sustainable community development.

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Africeller8 is a business accelerator established to close market gaps that affect the survival and growth of small and medium-sized enterprises in critical sectors of Africa’s economy. Its work focuses on supporting SMEs across Sub-Saharan Africa by enabling access to key growth pillars, including inputs, financing and markets.

Through this partnership, Bloom Bank Africa Gambia and Africeller8 are strengthening the capacity of women entrepreneurs and community leaders, recognising their vital role in household stability, local commerce, job creation and inclusive economic growth.

The training reflects Bloom Bank Africa Gambia’s broader commitment to financial empowerment, SME development and community-focused banking. By supporting women with relevant financial education and business development tools, the Bank continues to contribute to a stronger and more resilient entrepreneurial ecosystem in The Gambia.

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The programme also underscores the importance of practical interventions that go beyond access to finance alone. Financial literacy, business planning, market readiness and enterprise management remain essential to helping SMEs survive, grow and create lasting impact.

With sessions conducted across Mansa Konko, Kuntaur and Basse, the initiative marks another important step in advancing women’s economic participation and ensuring that more Gambian entrepreneurs, particularly women-led businesses, are better positioned to access opportunities, grow sustainably and uplift their communities.