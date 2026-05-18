ChopWin Brings the Tabaski Shopping Spree to Banjul: 20 Winners, 60 Seconds, and a Golden Tombola

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Banjul, The Gambia

ChopWin, the online casino built for African players, is bringing one of its most exciting activations to Banjul this Tabaski season with the ChopWin Tabaski Shopping Spree – a live event that turns grocery shopping into a celebration. Twenty lucky winners in The Gambia will each get sixty seconds to sprint through a partner supermarket in Banjul and fill their carts with anything they want. ChopWin picks up the entire bill.

The campaign launches on Saturday the 16th, with winner selection taking place on Friday the 22nd. The activation and the climactic Tombola draw are set for Monday the 25th – right in the heart of the Tabaski celebrations, when the energy in Banjul is at its peak.

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The Golden Tombola: one winner takes home a sheep

The 60-second dash is just the opening act. Once all twenty winners have completed their runs, the Tombola begins. The player who pulls the winning ball wins the Grand Prize: one live sheep.

How to participate

🎟️ For every 2 GMD cash played on ChopWin = 1 raffle ticket

🎯 Win up to 30,000 tickets per player

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About ChopWin

ChopWin is an online casino platform built specifically for Gambian players, offering a curated library of certified slots and crash games including Aviator, with full mobile money payment support and a mobile-first experience designed for real connections. ChopWin is committed to delivering entertainment that reflects and respects the communities it serves.