NFSPMC announces D16m groundnut trade losses

- Advertisement -

The National Food Security, Processing and Marketing Corporation (NFSPMC) has revealed over D16 million in outstanding liabilities following its reconciliation of the 2025/2026 Groundnut Trade Season.

According to the report, more than D1.79 billion was disbursed to Cooperative Produce Marketing Societies (CPMS) and private traders for groundnut purchases nationwide.

However, the exercise uncovered a shortfall of nearly 935,000 kilogrammes of groundnuts after comparing expected deliveries with actual quantities received.

- Advertisement -

Kwinella CPMS recorded the highest liability, owing over D1.87 million, followed by Njayel and several other cooperatives with significant shortages.

Some CPMS recorded losses which were fully absorbed through the application of the 1% tolerance allowance and the retention of commissions due to them, resulting in no outstanding balances. However, other CPMS recorded losses of such magnitude that the combined effect of the 1% tolerance allowance and retained commissions was insufficient to fully offset their shortages, thereby resulting in outstanding balances owed to NFSPMC.

The Corporation maintained that the reconciliation process reflects improved transparency and accountability, especially with the introduction of direct WAVE mobile money payments to CPMS.

- Advertisement -

The report also highlighted that private traders recorded zero losses because payments were only made after groundnuts were screened and accepted at NFSPMC depots.

NFSPMC pledged to continually strengthen digital payment systems, monitoring mechanisms and financial controls during the Groundnut Trade Season.