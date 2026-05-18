Bensouda formally declared leader of Unite movement

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By Arret Jatta

Unite Movement for Change (UMC) on Saturday held its first congress, electing Kanifing mayor Talib Bensouda as its leader.

The congress held at Penchami Hall, Kololi brought together delegates from across the country.

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In his keynote address, Bensouda described the congress as “not an ordinary political gathering” but “a declaration that the Gambian people are ready to move forward.”

He said the movement was created in response to growing public frustration over unemployment, rising living costs, poor infrastructure, and governance concerns.

“The Gambian people are tired of politics that only becomes visible during elections; tired of leaders who campaign emotionally but govern carelessly; tired of noise replacing results; tired of promises replacing planning,” he said.

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He outlined the movement’s key priorities, including youth employment, economic opportunity, rural transformation, institutional reform, and national unity.

“Justice must never become selective. Institutions must never become political weapons. And state power must never be used to silence citizens who choose to stand up and participate in national life,” he added.

The congress elected parliamentarian Yahya Sanyang as deputy leader for finance and administration, Karafa Sonko as deputy leader for campaign and mobilisation, Neneh Freda Gomez as deputy leader for governance and public policy, and Kemo Bojang as deputy leader for political matters and media relations.

Other elected officials include Ebrima Dibba as national president, Dembo Kanteh as secretary general, Habib Ceesay as national coordinator, MC Cham Jnr as national campaign manager, Tombong Saidy as national treasurer, and Bintou Camara as secretary of media and communications.

The movement also elected youth, women, legal, foreign affairs, and regional representatives as part of its wider executive structure.

Rally

Later on Saturday, the movement held its first major rally at the Tallinding ‘Buffer Zone” Recreational Park.

Addressing supporters, Bensouda said he was overwhelmed by the turnout and thanked supporters for standing behind the movement only months after its formation.

Speaking on the country’s political climate, he described Gambian politics as “toxic, violent and divisive,” adding that the UMC was formed to promote unity and national transformation.

“Let’s unite and leave the insults and small talks and bring transformation in this country. Let’s unite and remove tribalism from this country. Let’s not be divisive because of our religion or tribe,” he said.

He said many people doubted the movement when it started but maintained that he preferred focusing on results instead of political arguments.

He also spoke about his departure from the UDP, stating that disagreements within the party influenced his decision to form the UMC.

“A time came when everybody wanted me to be the flag-bearer and rescue the party but some people in the party didn’t want that, so I left them with the party and started my own movement,” he said.

During the rally, Bensouda promised: “A future UMC government would focus on youth empowerment, women’s support, accountability, and prudent use of public funds. We are not going to waste public funds. We are not going to use public funds to buy big and expensive vehicles when our mothers are suffering in the market,” he said.