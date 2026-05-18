Kemo Ceesay launches GFF presidential bid with endorsement from 6 regions

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Following the collapse of negotiations to present a united front between its two anointed presidential aspirants Musa Jammeh and Kemo Ceesay, the outgoing Gambia Football Federation opted to endorse the former.

In response, Kemo Ceesay on Thursday put his plan in motion with a general consultative meeting that ended with six regional football associations, RFAs endorsing his candidature.

A statement from his campaign and media team said: “The RFAs strongly believe that his visionary approach, forward-thinking leadership and strong relationships with football stakeholders make him the ideal candidate to lead the Gambia Football Federation towards systematic, holistic and sustainable football development across the country.”

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According to the statement, the regional presidents of LRR, URR, NBR, WCR, Banjul, and CRR, as well as the head of the Schools Football Association, one of the five allied associations of the GFF, have all thrown their weight behind Ceesay.

”All these stakeholders recognise the commitment of Mr Ceesay to Gambian football which he served for close to 30 years. He mentored and supported numerous football administrators and stakeholders, empowered many young athletes who later became professional footballers, and contributed significantly to the growth of football clubs, RFAs and other football institutions nationwide. Ceesay continues to be widely regarded as a respected moral leader within the football fraternity,” the statement said.

With each region allocated 4 votes in the GFF election, many observers believe that if these endorsement stay and translated into votes, Kemo Ceesay is in pole position to win the election in August.