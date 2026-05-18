ECOWAS WRESTLING CHAMPIONSHIP OPENS IN BANJUL

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The Gambia is currently hosting the 14th Ecowas African Wrestling Tournament at the Serekunda East Mini Stadium with 11 countries taking part.

Sports Minister Bakary Badjie presided over the opening ceremony Saturday describing the tournament as a strong symbol of regional unity, cultural exchange, peace, and youth empowerment through sport.

He commended Ecowas, President Barrow, the Organising Committee, Gambia Wrestling Association, and all stakeholders whose collective efforts made the hosting of the prestigious regional championship possible.

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He encouraged athletes to compete with discipline, respect, and sportsmanship, while reaffirming The Gambia’s commitment to promoting regional integration and cooperation through sports.