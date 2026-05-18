TAMBADOU DEMANDS APOLOGY FROM THE REPUBLIC WITHIN 14 DAYS

Former attorney general and minister of justice Abubacarr Tambadou has issued a public letter demanding the editor of The Republic, Mustapha Darboe issue a public apology for publishing “false and defamatory” statements against him.

Tambadou asked Darboe to render this apology within 14 days “to obviate the need for further action” so that the matter may be finally closed in the “mutual interest” of the contending parties.

In the 3,000-word open letter, he detailed how the 30th April 2025 investigative report “The Assets of Gambia’s former dictator go for a song” published in The Republic levelled a series of false accusations causing him significant reputational harm, public hostility, and professional consequences.