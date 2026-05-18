Met forecasts normal to below normal rains this season 

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By Olimatou Coker

The Department of Water Resources under the Ministry of Fisheries, Water Resources and National Assembly Matters has released its official forecast for the 2026 rainy season, painting a picture of a season likely to bring both uncertainty and climate-related challenges across The Gambia.

According to the forecast, most parts of the country are expected to experience below normal to normal rainfall during the peak rainy months of July, August and September the period that usually delivers nearly 80 per cent of the nation’s annual rainfall. Seasonal rainfall totals are not expected to exceed 700 millimetres in many areas.

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Meteorologists said the eastern regions of the country, including the Upper River Region and Central River Region, are likely to receive their first meaningful rains between 14th June and 20th June. In the western half of the country covering the Greater Banjul Area, West Coast Region, North Bank Region and Lower River Region, the rains are expected to begin later, between 24th June and 27th June.

While the rainy season is projected to continue until after October 20, experts warn that long dry spells lasting between seven and fourteen days could occur at both the beginning and end of the season. These interruptions in rainfall may affect farming activities, water availability and local livelihoods.

The Department also cautioned that the 2026 season may resemble the difficult conditions experienced in 2025, including delayed rains, alternating wet and dry periods, and occasional flash floods. Such variability, officials say, highlights the growing need for preparedness and timely climate information.

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Despite the uncertainty, authorities emphasised that the forecast represents the best scientific assessment currently available, based on collaboration among meteorological and hydrological services across the sub-region and beyond.

To help communities stay informed, the Department of Water Resources announced that it will continue issuing ten-day weather outlooks and daily forecasts throughout the season, with monthly updates to the seasonal forecast beginning at the end of June 2026.

As farmers, fishermen and communities prepare for the months ahead, officials are urging the public to closely follow weather advisories and remain alert to changing conditions throughout the season.