Gala clocks one year, vows to continue fight against corruption

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By Fatou Gassama

Anti-corruption group, Gambians Against Looted Assets (Gala) on Friday commemorated its first anniversary at the Youth Monument in Westfield. The day reflected the struggle and achievements registered by the movement since its inception in May 2025. Speaking at the anniversary, spokesperson Omar Saibo Camara said Gala is a national call and duty to stand up against corruption and ensure accountable governance. He reiterated the group’s unwavering commitment to continue to hold duty bearers to account and ensure that every butut spent from public coffers is spent on the right course. “The voices of the masses cannot be silenced. We cannot be shut down because power belongs to the people, and all power is to the people,” Camara submitted. The event was graced by a cross-section of civil society organisations, activists, students and citizens.

Gala’s national coordinator Hakeem Touray said: “As we mark this anniversary, let it serve as a renewed declaration of our unwavering dedication to justice, accountability and the complete eradication of corruption ìn our country. We will not relent. We will not be silenced. We will not be intimidated. And we will continue to stand firm until transparency, integrity, and good governance prevail.”

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In their solidarity messages, civil society groups, Activista and the Edward Francis Small Centre for Rights and Justice called on the authorities to drop all on-going cases against Gala members currently before the courts. They warned that criminalising voices of conscience only weakens democracy and undermines the principles of justice the state is bound to uphold. A discussion was held with rights activists Madi Jobarteh and Marr Nyang serving as panellists. The discussions centred on human rights, freedom of assembly, association, civic responsibility, peace and security.

Lamin Sey from Team GomSa Bopa, said: “We strongly condemn all actions that sought to undermine your freedoms and weaken your efforts. Such violations are not only attacks on your movement but also on the principles of human rights, democracy, and collective justice that unite us all.”