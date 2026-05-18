BAC dissolves Sanyang VDC over alleged mismanagement of D90 million

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By Omar Bah

The Brikama Area Council has dissolved the Sanyang Village Development Committee with immediate effect, citing blatant disregard for the VDC constitution and failure to account for over D90 million in community funds.

The decision was taken at the Council’s General Sitting on 14th May, under Section 96(1) of the Local Government Act 2002.

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In a letter obtained by The Standard addressed to outgoing Chairman Botto Gaye, BAC ordered the dissolved executive to cooperate fully and hand over all records and assets to facilitate the installation of a new committee.

The dissolution follows a petition by the Sanyang Development Fund detailing systematic financial mismanagement by the SVDC.

The petition alleged that D45.5 million was lost on GACH Mining shares; D17.04 million missing from community land revenues; D10-12 million lost from juvenile fishing sales; D9.5 million from a recent beach land sale; D2-3 million from Sanyang Eco-Lodge operations; D1.8 million from the Fish Meal Factory; D1 million from taxes and rentals; D529,000 from night sand mining; and D360,000 from the sale of the community ambulance.

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Addressing the issue directly, BAC stated that the SVDC executive showed “absolute and total disregard” for the constitution governing its operations.

The motion for dissolution was tabled by the WDC/VDC Conflict Resolution Ad-hoc Committee and adopted by majority vote after being moved by the Councillor for Bijilo Ward and seconded by the Councillor for Sintet Ward.

BAC confirmed its Petition Committee engaged all stakeholders before acting, including the SDF, SVDC, Sanyang Technical Advisory Committee, Sanyang council of elders, and the alkalo.

The initial investigation was reassigned after a conflict of interest was identified involving committee member Momodou Chatty Cham. The reconstituted panel excluded conflicted members and co-opted the Council Clerk and VDC/WDC Desk Officer to ensure impartiality.

BAC called on all stakeholders to support the swift establishment of a new VDC executive and ensure the resolution is implemented without obstruction.

The council did not state whether the matter has been referred to anti-corruption authorities for criminal investigation.