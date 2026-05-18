Gambia-Cuba celebrates 30 years cooperation

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By Tabora Bojang

The Cuban Embassy in Banjul in partnership with the Gambian Ministry of Foreign Affairs held a workshop Friday commemorating the 30th anniversary of sustained bilateral cooperation in the field of health.

The medical cooperation between the countries began in 1996 when former Gambian president Yahya Jammeh visited the country to seek for technical assistance in health care and training of medical students. Late Cuban revolutionary leader Fidel Castro, approved the request by deploying 39 specialists. Since then hundreds of doctors, professors and health care personnel have been deployed to The Gambia, with 125 doctors currently serving in hospitals and health centres across the country. The cooperation also supported the establishment of the University of The Gambia’s School of Medicine.

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“Many people thought this was impossible. Gambia didn’t have the infrastructure. The academic personnel. The expertise. The effort was extraordinary. But the University was opened and marked a turning point in the training and development of human resources in the country. Today, young Gambians don’t have to leave the country to study. They can do it here,” Cuban ambassador Carmelina Ramirez Rodriguez said at the commemoration held at the University of The Gambia.

“The Gambia trusted us as a reliable partner and we did our part. We hope we didn’t disappoint you. We will continue to offer our effort and cooperation for as long as necessary,” ambassador Rodriguez pledged.

In a statement read on his behalf, Gambian foreign minister Serign Modou Njie said the occasion is celebration of friendship, solidarity, mutual respect and shared aspirations between two nations separated by geography but united by common values and enduring cooperation.

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“The Gambia remains deeply appreciative of Cuba’s unwavering support particularly in the field of health, education and human capacity development. Cuban medical professionals have served with dedication and compassion in our hospitals and communities contributing immensely to the strengthening our health care system and many Gambians have benefitted from scholarships and training opportunities offered by the Government of Cuba enabling them to acquire skills and knowledge that continue to contribute to the national development of The Gambia,” the minister stated.

He reaffirmed the government’s “unwavering commitment” to further strengthening bonds of friendship and cooperation with Cuba.

Dr Mustapha Bittaye, chief medical director at the Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital hailed Cuba’s steadfast support to the Gambian health care system.

Dr Bittaye who was among the first batch of Gambian students trained by Cuban doctors, said Gambians owe a lot of gratitude to Cubans for the immense support to the country describing the University of the Gambia’s Medical School as a leading success story of Cuba’s technical support in the country.

The event was graced by Gambia’s Ambassador to Cuba Seyaka Sonko, Unicef country representative Nafisa Binte Shafique and the Chinese Ambassador Liu Jin.