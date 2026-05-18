Senbatt’ 9 honours Senegalese troops in Gambia

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By Aminata Kuyateh

The Ecowas Mission in The Gambia (Ecomig), through its 9th Senegalese Battalion, on Friday held a medal parade in Kanfenda honouring Senegalese troops and the Senegalese Formed Police Unit for their service and contribution to peace and stability in The Gambia and the sub-region.

The ceremony marked what officials described as the consecration of months of sacrifice by armed men and women deployed under Ecomig in The Gambia in September 2025. Lt Col Daouda Faye, commanding officer, Senbatt 9 described the medal ceremony as a significant milestone for the contingent as they served with purpose, dedication and commitment to duty. Faye disclosed that the 745-member contingent, consisting of troops and police personnel has carried out about 200 operations, including escorts, patrols, and joint security missions with Gambian forces. He said the mission also supported civilian-military cooperation, presidential security support, and strengthening ties with local communities, while paying tribute to fallen soldiers and thanking the people of Foñi and West Coast Region for their hospitality as well as Gambian and Senegalese authorities for the strong backing.

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Defence Minister Baboucarr Joof said the medal parade served as a moment of profound honour, praising Senegal’s unwavering solidarity and critical contribution to peace and democratic stability in The Gambia. He expressed gratitude to Ecowas for its continued leadership in “defending constitutional order, regional peace, and democratic governance”, adding that the bloc has evolved into a major institution for conflict prevention, peacekeeping, and democratic protection. The minister described Ecomig as a powerful model of preventive diplomacy and African-led cooperation.

Ecowas Resident Representative Miatta Lily French said Ecomig forces have conducted numerous operations across their area of responsibility, especially in Foñi, to support local authorities in maintaining peace and security through stronger community-based engagements and civil-military cooperation. French said these initiatives included blood donation drives, free medical consultations, village support missions, and sporting activities. She praised the medal recipients for their resilience, professionalism, and courage, describing the honours as recognition of their sacrifice, hard work, and positive service impact.