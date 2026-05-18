Kamaso unveils programme for GFF presidency

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By Fatou Gassama

The head of the Team- Restore Confidence, Sadibou Kamaso, on Saturday launched his manifesto for the upcoming national football elections.

Kamaso, a former member of the Lamin Kaba Bajo-led GFF executive committee, broke ranks to successively challenge Kaba in 2022.

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He is back again with a strong team supported by popular Gambian referee Papa Gassama among others.

In the presence of a large gathering of supporters and stakeholders, Gassama endorsed Kamaso describing him as the one deserving trust and confidence to run Gambian football.

Mr Kamaso unveiled his strategic plan he called The “Starting XI” which he said would transform Gambian football.

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The plan includes a nationwide stakeholder engagement tour involving regional associations, league clubs and allied associations, alongside the publication of a 12-month federation calendar and competition integrity plan.

The team also plans to establish legal and compliance, as well as monitoring and evaluation functions within the GFF, a League Clubs Excellence Programme Assessment Phase and a Youth Registration Database Project.

His campaign said these reforms form part of Team- Restore Confidence’s broader strategy to strengthen football governance and development in The Gambia.

“The bedrock of our mission is to stimulate interest and passion for the game of football in The Gambia with a view to increase stakeholder participation in the game. This holistic approach is aimed at generating productive ideas for the development of the game across the length and breadth of the country to bring football and its benefits to the doorstep of every Gambian,” Kamaso told his audience.

Former Gambian international Momodou Ceesay attended the launching and spoke well of Kamaso’s plans to develop Gambian football.