Pavifort AI Associates launches $364M Liberia -Sierra Leone border road project

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In Bo Waterside, Grand Cape Mount County, on April 18th, the government of Liberia officially broke grounds for the construction and upgrading of 255 kilometers of primary roads under a design, build, operate and transfer concession valued at over 364 million United States dollars.

The landmark ceremony brought together a high profile gathering, including the president of Liberia Joseph Boakai, and his Sierra Leonean counterpart, Julius Maada Bio.

Also in attendance were Vice President Jeremiah Cole and some members of both Liberian and Sierra Leonean parliament, traditional leaders, county authorities, business executives, youth representatives and citizens from across the region.

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In his keynote address, President Joseph Boakai, described the occasion as a significant milestone in Liberia’s ongoing effort to provide essential infrastructure for its people. He emphasised that the project reflects his administration’s commitment to national transformation and improved service delivery.

According to him, the road development initiative will help open up the country, particularly benefiting rural communities that have remained isolated for decades due to poor connectivity.

President Boakai, further stressed that the initiative is not just about infrastructure, but about improving livelihoods, facilitating trade, breaking long awaited relief to citizens across Liberia

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“This occasion marks a significant milestone in our ongoing effort to deliver to the Liberian people what they rightfully own, and it reflects our resolve and responsibility to serve them. From the earlier days of campaign, and in my messages to the nation, I made a firm commitment to prioritise the development of Liberia’s road network and broader infrastructure,” President Boakai said.

The Liberian leader added that this commitment is about transformation, about opening the country and bringing relief to the people, especially those in the interior, who for far too long have been effectively locked away because of the historical disrepair of their roads and decades of their rural neglect.

“This effort is also about enabling development, improving livelihoods, and ensuring that every Liberian, regardless of where they live, can access opportunities, markets, health care and education”, he said.

On his part, President Julius Maada Bio, highlighted the importance of the Liberia -Sierra Leone border, describing it as more than just a geographic boundary.

Bio noted that the Bo Waterside crossing serves as a vital lane where families reconnect; trade flourishes and joint security efforts are conducted.

President Bio praised his Liberian counterpart for demonstrating leadership and vision in structuring the project, particularly for prioritising regional cooperation and public private partnerships.

He also commended the inclusion of a Sierra Leonean company Pavifort Associates in the execution of the project, describing it as a step towards strengthening bilateral ties.

“This is where families meet and where connection between Sierra Leone and Liberia is lived every day. So this groundbreaking ceremony is for our people gathered here, our traders, our farmers, our mothers, young people and the security personnel of both these nations,” Bio said.

The Sierra Leonean leader called for construction to begin right away. “We don’t have to wait that long. Your Excellency and Big Brother, Mr President, thank you for thinking progressively and helping both sides of the border and thank you for the vision of your administration, and for structuring this project and for the confidence you have placed in a Sierra Leonean company to help deliver that confidence. “ You have chosen cooperation over competition, partnership over pride. This is what we call leadership” Bio told his Liberian counterpart.

Prince Tambah Sr, Deputy Public Works Minister for Technical Service for Liberia provided a technical overview of the project saying it that represents a bold and strategic step forward in advancing the nation’s development agenda.

“ It is structured over 25 years of public private partnership covering the full life cycle of design and construction to operation maintenance from an engineering standpoint. The project comprises a mix of carriage with single carriageway, carefully designed to international standard and adapted to the Liberia terrain, traffic, demand and environmental conditions, .It will be developed in to an expressway center 4 lane road serving as quick trade and transport facilitation linking our two countries Liberia and Sierra Leone”, he said.

Under the Western corridor, the project will include the expansion of the Saint Paul’s Bridge to clear the road into a 38 kilometer highway, rehabilitation of the clay to Bo Waters and covering 97 kilometers, upgrading of the Clay to Totenberg Road spanning 22 kilometers, and the Mandina Junction to Ramos Pool road, measuring 30 kilometers.

Meanwhile, the Northern Corridor will see the construction of the Benjamin to many coma roads covering 86 kilometers.

In his remarks, Alimou Sanu Barrie, the Chief Executive Officer of Pavifort Al Associates, expressed gratitude to the government of Liberia and the Minister of Public Works for entrusting his company with the project.

He described the agreement as both an honor and a call to greater responsibility.

Barrie noted that the Pavifort Al Associate SL Limited has grown into a significant player in West Africa’s infrastructure sector, with over a decade of experience delivering large scale engineering project

Your Excellences, on behalf of the management and staff of our company, I deeply appreciate your visionary leadership and the confidence you have placed in our company by awarding this prestigious contract to us which is indeed a privilege to our company to be selected under your esteemed leadership. This does not only serve as a recognition of our company’s capability, but a call to greater responsibility. I want to assure you of our company’s unwavering commitment to delivering excellence by maintaining the highest standards of professionalism and executing this project within integrity and diligence.

Your Excellency, we are truly grateful for this opportunity. I remain committed to exceeding expectations” Barrie said.

The 255 kilometers of road project is expected to significantly enhance transportation, boost regional trade and strengthen economic integration between Liberia and its neighboring countries.

Pavifort AI Associates company currently operates in several African countries, including Guinea, The Gambia, Nigeria, Sao Tome and Liberia, with its headquarters based in Sierra Leone.