Dr Omar Jagne distributes 150 bags of rice to Africmed staff for Ramadan

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In a remarkable show of compassion and staff welfare, Dr Omar Jagne, Chief Executive Officer of Africmed International Hospital, on Monday donated over 150 bags of 25kg rice to staff of the institution as part of its annual Ramadan support initiative.

The presentation, held at the hospital’s premises in Brusubi, brought together staff from all departments, including senior management, nurses, cleaners, drivers and other support personnel, all of whom benefited from the timely gesture aimed at easing the burden of the holy month.

The donation forms part of Africmed’s Corporate Social Responsibility, reflecting the institution’s commitment to staff welfare, particularly during Ramadan a period defined by sharing, compassion and generosity.

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Speaking at the ceremony, Mr Alhaji Suwaneh, Executive Nursing Officer and Head of the Nursing Department, commended Dr Jagne for “a consistent and heartfelt gesture”. He noted that the donation did not come as a surprise, given the CEO’s longstanding dedication to improving the wellbeing of his staff.

“This is not the first time Dr Jagne has supported us in this way. His concern for staff welfare is always evident, and this gesture will go a long way in supporting our families during this important period,” he said.

Mr. Suwaneh further described Dr Jagne as a mentor and a goodwill ambassador whose leadership continues to inspire staff across the institution. He added that Africmed remains a model for staff welfare and professionalism within The Gambia’s health sector.

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Also speaking, Mr Samba Bah, Assistant Administrator at Africmed, expressed deep appreciation for the donation, noting that it comes at a critical time when many families face increased financial pressure. He said the rice support will not only ease household consumption but also enable staff to extend charity to the less privileged through zakat.

“On behalf of the staff, we sincerely thank Dr Jagne for this benevolent gesture. It means a lot to all of us and will significantly reduce some of the challenges we face during Ramadan,” he stated, while wishing the CEO and his family a peaceful Koriteh in advance.

Similarly, Mr Kemo Sarr, Head of Laboratory Services, praised the initiative, describing it as a bold and commendable step that ensures every staff member benefits. He acknowledged the donation as a reflection of strong leadership and genuine care.

In his remarks, Dr Jagne reaffirmed his commitment to supporting his staff, especially during Ramadan. He noted that giving back has always been part of his vision, adding that motivated and supported staff is key to delivering quality healthcare services.

“Ramadan is a month of sharing and caring, and it is always my desire to put smiles on the faces of my staff,” he said.

Dr Jagne also used the occasion to commend the government, led by Adama Barrow, for creating an enabling environment for private sector growth, while extending best wishes for a blessed Koriteh to the President and the nation. The annual initiative continues to strengthen staff morale at Africmed, reinforcing a culture of care, unity and institutional support.