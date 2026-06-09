Banjul Mayor thanks partners on commemorative launching 

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A week after successfully launching three publications on her life and work as mayor and influential leader of international women organisations, Banjul mayor Rohey Malick Lowe has expressed gratitude to all partners and collaborators who made the event successful. Her thank -you list is as follows;

HE Douye Diri

Executive Governor, Bayelsa State, Federal Republic of Nigeria

Senator Sunday Marshall Katung

Senator of Southern Kaduna, Federal Republic of Nigeria

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Mayor Abigail Marshall Katung

Councillor and Former Lord Mayor of Leeds, United Kingdom

Mayor Bulodisiye Ndiwari

Mayor of Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, Federal Republic of Nigeria

Lord Mayor Adama Sarr

Lord Mayor of Kerr Mansar Nord, Republic of Senegal

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Deputy Mayor Alboury Nda

Deputy Mayor of Kerr Mansar Nord, Republic of Senegal

Dr Charles Dwamena

Former Deputy Ambassador of the Republic of Ghana to the People’s Republic of China / Head of Delegation and National Treasurer of New Patriotic Party of Ghana, Republic of Ghana

Mr Boubacar Bathily

Honorary Consul of Malaysia in Mali, Republic of Mali

Mr Mamadou Yarananyore

CEO of Yara Oil, Republic of Mali

Mr Greg Akhibi

Vice President, Renaissance Africa and Energy Company

Limited, Federal Republic of Nigeria

Valentine Okpala

Manager, Exploration and Production Company, Federal Republic of Nigeria

Tayssir Shuaib

Managing Director, Dual Carriage Universal Limited, Federal

Republic Nigeria

Ms Beatrice Deide Barlow

Head of Revenue, New Patriotic Party, Republic of Ghana

Joanah / GIGI

Commissioner, Women Affairs, Federal Republic of Nigeria

Tariye Isaac / LELEI

Chairman, Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Area,

Federal Republic of Nigeria

Anjali Parthiv Mahadevia

Moderator, United States of America

To the Government of The Gambia, we said a BIG THANK YOU for the support, QGroup, Turkish Airlines, APS Islamic Microfinance, Alport, ⁠Refela Coordinators, Deputy Mayor of Banjul City Council, alll councillors of Banjul City Council, CEO and staff of Banjul City Council, Adviser to Council Mr Macumba Sanneh, Mr Latirr Carr, Mr Lamino Renne, our Capacity Building Team, Moderator, all journalists, amazing organisers, security, protocol officers, drivers, and everyone that attended the event.