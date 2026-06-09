Banjul Mayor thanks partners on commemorative launching 

A week after successfully launching three publications on her life and work as mayor and influential leader of international women organisations, Banjul mayor Rohey Malick Lowe has expressed gratitude to all partners and collaborators who made the event successful. Her thank -you list is as follows;
HE Douye Diri
Executive Governor, Bayelsa State, Federal Republic of Nigeria
Senator Sunday Marshall Katung
Senator of Southern Kaduna, Federal Republic of Nigeria
Mayor Abigail Marshall Katung
Councillor and Former Lord Mayor of Leeds, United Kingdom
Mayor Bulodisiye Ndiwari
Mayor of Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, Federal Republic of Nigeria
Lord Mayor Adama Sarr
Lord Mayor of Kerr Mansar Nord, Republic of Senegal
Deputy Mayor Alboury Nda
Deputy Mayor of Kerr Mansar Nord, Republic of Senegal
Dr Charles Dwamena
Former Deputy Ambassador of the Republic of Ghana to the People’s Republic of China / Head of Delegation and National Treasurer of New Patriotic Party of Ghana, Republic of Ghana
Mr Boubacar Bathily
Honorary Consul of Malaysia in Mali, Republic of Mali
Mr Mamadou Yarananyore
CEO of Yara Oil, Republic of Mali
Mr Greg Akhibi
Vice President, Renaissance Africa and Energy Company
Limited, Federal Republic of Nigeria
Valentine Okpala
Manager, Exploration and Production Company, Federal Republic of Nigeria
Tayssir Shuaib
Managing Director, Dual Carriage Universal Limited, Federal
Republic Nigeria
Ms Beatrice Deide Barlow
Head of Revenue, New Patriotic Party, Republic of Ghana
Joanah / GIGI
Commissioner, Women Affairs, Federal Republic of Nigeria
Tariye Isaac / LELEI
Chairman, Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Area,
Federal Republic of Nigeria
Anjali Parthiv Mahadevia
Moderator, United States of America
To the Government of The Gambia, we said a BIG THANK YOU for the support, QGroup, Turkish Airlines, APS Islamic Microfinance, Alport, Refela Coordinators, Deputy Mayor of Banjul City Council, alll councillors of Banjul City Council, CEO and staff of Banjul City Council, Adviser to Council Mr Macumba Sanneh, Mr Latirr Carr, Mr Lamino Renne, our Capacity Building Team, Moderator, all journalists, amazing organisers, security, protocol officers, drivers, and everyone that attended the event.