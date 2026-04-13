Heading to Gambia – a new milestone in Sablux Group’s Pan-African expansion

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Banjul, April 2026 – A new subsidiary, and this time in an English-speaking country. As part of its on-going expansion, recently strengthened by its establishment in Benin, Sablux Group officially announces the launch of its Gambian subsidiary, Sablux Gambia, marking a further step in its ambition to build a structured, high-performing, and sustainable Pan-African real estate model.

This new presence brings the number of the Group’s international subsidiaries to five, reflecting a coherent expansion strategy clearly focused on high-potential markets.

Against the backdrop of emerging urban dynamics in West Africa, characterized by increasingly diverse needs and rising user expectations, Sablux positions itself to deliver structured and tailored real estate solutions and living environments.

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With seventeen years of experience and complete mastery over the real estate value chain, the group deploys in The Gambia a proven expertise covering design, construction and asset development, with a strong focus on quality and delivery commitments.

This approach reflects a strong conviction: Urban development in Africa requires actors capable of structuring, securing and executing large-scale projects, with a focus on sustainability, performance and impact.

GAMBIA : A HIGH-POTENTIAL MARKET

With real GDP growth reaching 5.7% in 2024 (World Bank, Sept. 2025), steadily increasing since 2022 (4.9%), and projected at 6.0% in 2025 (IMF), The Gambia confirms one of the strongest growth trajectories in West Africa, driven by tourism, services, construction and rising remittances.

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This growth is accompanied by rapid and structurally significant urbanisation, particularly in Greater Banjul, where 63% of the national population is now concentrated.

Demand for housing, office space and modern infrastructure remains structurally unmet. The housing deficit exceeded 128,000 units as early as 2021, and demographic pressure — growing at +2.9% per year — continues to intensify this gap.

With a young and growing population, strong housing demand and an improving business environment, The Gambia offers a favourable landscape for structured players such as Sablux.

In this context, Sablux’s decision to establish operations in The Gambia is driven by the ambition to:

Contribute to structuring a largely informal real estate sector and address a housing deficit exceeding 128,000 units;

Develop residential, commercial and mixed-use projects meeting international standards, accessible to both middle-income segments and premium markets driven by expatriation and tourism;

Actively support the urban transformation of Greater Banjul, in alignment with the Gambian Government’s National Development Plan 2023–2027.

The Gambia therefore represents far more than an emerging market. For Sablux, it is a strategic foothold at the crossroads of Francophone West Africa and the global English-speaking network, opening pathways to high-impact regional development and increased international visibility, particularly toward Commonwealth capital markets — 56 countries and 2.5 billions consumers.



ABOUT SABLUX GROUP

Founded in 2009, SABLUX is a pan-African group that has built its reputation in real estate development.

Recognising that a strong and dynamic real estate sector is a key driver of economic growth and development, the Group has positioned itself with the ambition of improving access to housing by offering products tailored to various market segments, meeting the highest industry standards while maintaining an adapted pricing strategy.

Driven by experience and innovation, SABLUX has expanded across the entire real estate value chain, including construction, property management, wealth advisory, building materials distribution, land development, infrastructure, architecture and real estate services.

Today, with proven expertise and a pan-African vision, the Group operates across the sub-region with subsidiaries in Senegal, Guinea, Côte d’Ivoire, Burkina Faso, Benin, The Gambia, and soon in Mali, actively contributing to the development of tomorrow’s real estate landscape.

As Africa’s Real Estate Platform, Sablux Group is driven by women and men who share a common culture and contribute to a collective ambition : customer satisfaction.

+6700 Direct & indirect employment opportunities 102 Real estate projects launched 58 Projects delivered +6500 Housing units created

4. PRESS CONTACT

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