GFF LIFE VP JAITEH ADVISES STAKEHOLDERS AHEAD OF FOOTBALL ELECTIONS

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Businessman Salifu K Jaiteh, honorary life second vice president of The Gambia Football Federation GFF, has urged football stakeholders to ensure that they elect competent and honest leaders in the August national football elections.

Jaiteh, a living patron of Gambian football and former club owner, said the stakeholders have a duty to choose leaders who would put country before self, use all resources, domestic and international, to the development of football.

”The voters must know that they are not the only citizens interested in football despite the fact that they make the decisions on who leads the federation. More than a million other Gambians care about the country’s football and it is important the stakeholders consider the views, aspirations and demands of the Gambian fans too when they go out to elect a new leader next August,” Mr Jaiteh said.

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According to Mr Jaiteh, Gambian football has struggled financially and administratively before the introduction of the Fifa financial support and only the hard work and sacrifices of its former leaders such OB Conateh, Gabbi Sosseh and himself saved football during those days.

“It is important that today’s stakeholders know the history of the journey of Gambian football to avoid handing it into wrong hands,” Mr Jaiteh said.

Jaiteh’s connection with football started back in the late 1980s, supporting, sponsoring and owning Nawettan and league clubs in Bundung, Bakau and Jeshwang. He served in the executive of the Gambia Football Association GFA, both under the OB Conateh and Gabbi Sosseh regimes, rising to second vice president.

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Alongside Conateh, Jaiteh was made an honourary life executive member of the GFF, in his case, second vice president. He was among the first influential people behind the setting up of Team-Kaba, the outgoing executive.